5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000

Beautifully renovated raised ranch in Southwest Garden! This is a unique and wonderful find, offering 1-level living with an income property downstairs! The main level is a sprawling 3BR, 2 FULL bath home with beautiful new hardwood floors throughout. The lower level is a self-contained, 2BR/1BA apt. w/large kitchen, gorgeous new full bath and in-unit laundry. Rent it out, or open the connecting door and use the space for guests or extended family! Too many updates to list, but highlights include a newly renovated kitchen and 2 brand new baths upstairs; new floors throughout both levels, expertly restored original windows, 2 new egress windows in LL, and a new concrete driveway. The deep backyard is fully fenced and there are TWO roomy garages. Park 3 cars and still have room for a workshop! Home sits on a large (50'), level lot, in sight of Tower Grove Park! Reber Pl is a parkway, lined with mature trees - the view from the wide front porch is idyllic! Don't miss this one!