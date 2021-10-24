Rare Central West End renovation opportunity a few blocks from Barnes-Jewish Hospital @ Washington University Medical Complex and Forest Park. This 3 story historic home with 5 beds and 2.5 baths was built in 1895 was previously gut renovated and needs cosmetic updates. Home is 2,792 square feet featuring dual zone HVAC, hardwood floors, multiple wood burning fireplaces, 10 foot ceilings, original woodwork and built in bookcases, roof top terrace and second floor laundry. Kitchen can easily be opened up and made larger. Recent CWE sales when renovated- 374 Walton Row $895,000 ($297 Sq Ft), 4550 West Pine $675,000 ($270 Sq Ft). 4430 Laclede is the side lot and not included in the sale, will be legally subdivided by the seller prior to closing. The side lot can be purchased separately. Being sold as-is.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000
