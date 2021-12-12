 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Wonderful opportunity to own this super attractive 1.5 story in the hugely popular community of Richmond Heights. With 2560 sq. ft. of living space and it's 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths pride of ownership exudes from this Richmond Heights stunner. The home boast architectural shingles 2012, newer HVAC 2019, new HWH, PVC stack, 2 sumps and pits, 200 amp panel with surge protector and gas generator, replacement windows, gas fireplace, over-sized 1 car garage, large fenced yard, inviting decking and front porch, swing included! Homes of similar size are selling over $500K, 1600 Bellevue Ave sold for $525K with only 2340 sq. ft. at $224.36/sq. ft. 1231 Highland Ter sold for $475K with 2436 sq. ft. at $192.78/sq. ft. That's a WINNER! This is an as is sale. Please use a "Special Sale Contract" when submitting your offers. Please provide a response time of noon on 12-14. The seller however reserves the right to accept any offer prior to the 14th. Broker/Agent is related to the seller.

