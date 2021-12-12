Wonderful opportunity to own this super attractive 1.5 story in the hugely popular community of Richmond Heights. With 2560 sq. ft. of living space and it's 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths pride of ownership exudes from this Richmond Heights stunner. The home boast architectural shingles 2012, newer HVAC 2019, new HWH, PVC stack, 2 sumps and pits, 200 amp panel with surge protector and gas generator, replacement windows, gas fireplace, over-sized 1 car garage, large fenced yard, inviting decking and front porch, swing included! Homes of similar size are selling over $500K, 1600 Bellevue Ave sold for $525K with only 2340 sq. ft. at $224.36/sq. ft. 1231 Highland Ter sold for $475K with 2436 sq. ft. at $192.78/sq. ft. That's a WINNER! This is an as is sale. Please use a "Special Sale Contract" when submitting your offers. Please provide a response time of noon on 12-14. The seller however reserves the right to accept any offer prior to the 14th. Broker/Agent is related to the seller.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Walker, who turns 20 in May, leapfrogged Gorman, Liberatore to take top ranking in annual look at Cardinals' organization.
Former employees said layoffs targeted roughly 40 people and prompted others to leave, too.
The decision effectively closes the door on the Douglass Hill proposal for apartments, condos and commercial and retail space.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
‘There has been pushback throughout the year but this has definitely escalated it,’ said the spokeswoman for a group representing 60 area districts.
Retired KSDK journalist returns to a deferred dream with a showcase of paintings in her first gallery show.
Missouri attorney general demands local governments, school districts end health orders after court ruling
St. Louis and St. Louis County both say their orders remain in effect. Area school districts say they’re studying the matter.
The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence when they killed Leann Gratzer on Monday.
The move was revealed during a hearing in a suit involving state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who had sued to block an earlier mask order.