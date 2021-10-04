This spacious 10-room, 2-story house is the perfect mix of both traditional & open floor plans. Pattonville Schools & Cambridge subdivision. Large eat-in kitchen features upgraded wood cabinets, dbl oven & walk-in pantry—A chef's delight! Entertain in the formal dining or the screened-in sunporch w/ access to the outdoor patio. The spacious family room on the main floor w/ woodburning fireplace will quickly be your favorite hangout spot! Two staircases lead upstairs, including an elegant spiral leading to the Mstr suite. This sizeable suite features a walk-in closet, vanity & oversized jetted tub. 5 bedrooms are all located on the same floor. Owners expanded the home, adding a 2-story addition on the rear for a total of 3396 sq ft. LL completes the home w/ a total of 4190 sq ft of space with laundry, storage and finished area. 2-car garage w/ extended third driveway. NEW ROOF, DOWNSPOUTS AND GUTTERS 9/2021. STL Occupancy Inspection completed and seller will complete repairs.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $411,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
Wainwright gets his 17th win, Carlson, Rondon, Arenado homer as they reach the postseason.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn …
ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Ch…
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.