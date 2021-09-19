This spacious 10-room, 2-story house is the perfect mix of both traditional & open floor plans. Pattonville Schools & Cambridge subdivision. Large eat-in kitchen features upgraded wood cabinets, dbl oven & walk-in pantry—A chef's delight! Entertain in the formal dining or the screened-in sunporch w/ access to the outdoor patio. The spacious family room on the main floor w/ woodburning fireplace will quickly be your favorite hangout spot! Two staircases lead upstairs, including an elegant spiral leading to the Mstr suite. This sizeable suite features a walk-in closet, vanity & oversized jetted tub. 5 bedrooms are all located on the same floor. Owners expanded the home, adding a 2-story addition on the rear for a total of 3396 sq ft. LL completes the home w/ a total of 4190 sq ft of space with laundry, storage and finished area. 2-car garage w/ extended third driveway. NEW ROOF, DOWNSPOUTS AND GUTTERS 9/2021. STL Occupancy Inspection completed and seller will complete repairs.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $412,000
