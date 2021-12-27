5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $419,900

Now is a perfect time to purchase a character-filled, historic 2.5 story beauty nestled between the renowned Tower Grove Park and Missouri Botanical Gardens on one of the best blocks in the Shaw Neighborhood. This renovated home boasts 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a Second Floor Master Suite. Enjoy all the original details this amazing home has to offer like 4 original fireplaces, original brass doorknobs, and original millwork while also taking advantage of all the modern amenities such as Zoned Heating and Cooling, updated kitchen and bathrooms, 2-Car California carport, and a Brand New Roof with a 15-Year Warranty. Not to mention, this beauty is within walking distance of the countless shops, restaurants, and bars located in and around the neighborhood. HURRY, THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!