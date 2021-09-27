5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000

Located in the desirable Compton Heights neighborhood, this stately home offers a lot of space - 4,158 ft, 5 bdrms, 2 full & 2 half bths. Stunning foyer, grand staircase, period millwork, preacher's bench & gorgeous stained glass. Gourmet kitchen with gas range/hood, 2 dishwashers, 2 wall ovens, trash compactor, center island, large refrigerator, coffee system, granite counters & floors, greenhouse window. Adjacent butlers pantry/prep room has custom cabinets, desk, prep sink & pass thru to the family rm/solarium. 1/2 bth is nearby. 2nd floor Master bedrm with fireplce & full bth. The front bedrm has adjacent rm used as a walk-in closet. The rear bedrm leads to the 2nd flr solarium, with circular stairs down to the patio. A 1/2 bth is nearby. 3rd flr has 2 more bedrms, full bth with heated flr, & a storage rm with built-ins. Zoned HVAC. 2 hot water on demand systems. Enjoy the rear patio, hot tub & waterfall with fish pond. 2-car parking pad. Clear municipal inspection. As-Is Sale.