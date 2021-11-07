5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000

Gracious 2.5 Sty Tower Grove Beauty, just around the corner from South Grand shops & restaurants & a short walk to Tower Grove Park. 1.5 Sty owner's unit up & rental unit down. Perfect for owner occupant! Thoughtfully updated & ideal for a savvy owner looking for comfortable living space & an income producing unit to help cover mortgage. First floor unit features 2 beds, large LR & DR, 1 bath, updated bathroom & kitchen w/SS appliances & custom pullout cabinet storage. The 2nd floor is a dream! Note the custom stained glass at the entry staircase. Includes our state tree(dogwood) & for all you cards fans...a cardinal! 1 bedroom & bath on the 2nd floor w/huge LR & DR, plus library/den area...perfect for a home office. The gourmet kitchen has the perfect blend of granite & butcher block counter tops, subway tile, custom milled open shelving & wood breakfast bar nook, SS appliances & huge walk-in pantry. For the 3rd floor..2 additional bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & a 2nd updated bath.