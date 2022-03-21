Calling all buyers with a desire to rehab! Live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in all of St. Louis. Ames Place~ the perfect location to blend Old St. Louis Architecture & Charm w/todays finest amenities. 4th of July Parade, Halloween festivities, walk to Delmar Loop, International Cuisine, live music at Blueberry Hill/The Pageant. Enjoy Forest Park, Zoo, Wash U, Metro Link, Downtown Clayton. This 2700 sq ft 5bed/2bath home is everything you've been waiting for. Perfect for all intuitive rehabbers, quality builders & growing families~a chance to own something special & timeless. Unleash your creativity & imagination. Possibilities for a one-of-a-kind home are endless. This is what the most discerning buyers are waiting for. Price affords you to live in this fabulous neighborhood. Hardwood floors, Living room & Dining Room French Doors open to the outside creating a space perfect for entertaining. Once in a lifetime chance to live where you play & LOVE where you live!!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000
