WELCOME TO TOWER GROVE LIVING!Totally renovated into a SFR. New EVERYTHING!Orginial hardwoods adorn this century old historic home.4 bedrooms with an OFFICE.Balcony overlooking TOWER GROVE. Double decker deck. Open kitchen/ Hearth room for the family to gather at breakfast time.Cozy up to one of 2 fireplaces with orginial mantel and tile work.Custom lighting throughout.Mater en suite added with Cove rainhead shower.Custom fixtures throughout also.Off street parking for 2.Dual Zoned HVAC.GIANT BEDROOMS.2 staircases..PERFECT AIR BNB OR RENTAL with all the colleges near by or make it your new HOME.New Fencing and Ahwnig.Master closet is huge!Orginial doors and some windows with orginial blown glasS_RARE FIND. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!Beware of the 2 lion statues that came with the home and thought to be original as well!They're actually very nice, pet them, we do! No showings until Open House. Come join us!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $428,000
