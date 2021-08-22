5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $429,000

Versatile 2.5-story, 2-family on a quiet cul-de-sac in Historic Shaw! This thoughtfully renovated Victorian is ideal for a savvy owner seeking comfortable living space AND an income-producing unit to cover the mortgage! First-floor apt. features 2 BRs, 1 full bath and warm hardwood floors throughout. Upper unit - on the 2nd and 3rd floors - features 3 BRs, 2 full baths, in-unit laundry and a breezy open plan! Both units feature tall ceilings, great historic details and key updates, including newer windows and zoned HVAC. Tall, dry basement provides super storage for both units. Need some outdoor space? Relax on one of two decks that overlook the large, lush fenced backyard, complete with an attractive patio and stone-edged flower beds. But wait there's more! The 33' lot accommodates an extra wide, 3-CAR garageport! Leave the cars at home and walk to concerts at MOBOT, the Farmers Market in Tower Grove Park, and many nearby restaurants. Move right in and start enjoying City living!