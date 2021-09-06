5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $429,000

Perfect for the growing family! A two story, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath beauty, remodeled from head to toe! Every inch of over 2,800 sq. ft. has been spectacularly upgraded. Come home to 3 custom full baths! Refinished hardwood floors, new carpet and tile throughout. You’ll love the brand new custom kitchen complete with soft close cabinets, beautiful granite, stainless appliances and an island to impress! Enjoy the comfort of your new master suite with walk-in closet and upscale shower design. Complete finished lower level boasting a family living area with fireplace, room for games, a new full bath and plenty of storage! Additional amenities: new roof, new windows, composite deck, newer HVAC, main floor laundry and 2 fireplaces with a gorgeous foyer to greet your guests. See you there! Home has passed St. Louis County Occupancy requirements!!!