5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $435,000

What! 5 bedrooms in Webster School District! Moments from Brentwood shopping, Tilles Park, Rock Hills main shops HWY 40, 44, 170 and SO MUCH MORE! Do not miss this cutie located on a huge desirable corner lot with LOADS OF SPACE! On the main floor you will find an over sized living/family room, perfect for an extra office area, game room or library! A very large dining room great for a big family or entertaining. Just off the kitchen there is a good sized 3 season room or mud room that leads out to the HUGE YARD! Located on the main floor is a large primary suite with an updated bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The partially finished lower level offers great space for a theatre room, extra living room and recreational room, currently used as a fitness room. The other half is unfinished and great for storage! Already passed occupancy and ready to move in! DO NOT MISS THIS HOME! (5th bedroom has no closet). Two athletes on walls will be removed.