Wow we have 3 counting them 3 ensuites 1 on each level of the home w/2 additional bedrooms & a hall bath plus 2nd floor laundry. Another HUGE bonus is COVERED parking for 5 cars. Beautiful wood floors, original mantles, a beautiful historic staircase & french doors. This historic gem has been brought back to it's original glory. Large rooms for entertaining friends & family at holidays & birthdays. Imagine you & your family here growing together building memories for generations. This is a compound for a family to grow into and live their best life! Great walkable neighborhood has so many things to offer such as Tower Grove Park w/ its many festivals & sporting opportunities for the family. Tower Grove has many restaurants, coffee shops, churches, theaters... Are you looking for something special? Maybe a bed and breakfast this place fits the bill. Great makeshift rathskeller in the basement. Come take a look relax in the sunroom & have a glass of ice tea. Pictures R coming
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $437,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Port officials said they hadn't found the boat and expected it had been dislodged by rising water before sinking.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.