5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $437,000

Wow we have 3 counting them 3 ensuites 1 on each level of the home w/2 additional bedrooms & a hall bath plus 2nd floor laundry. Another HUGE bonus is COVERED parking for 5 cars. Beautiful wood floors, original mantles, a beautiful historic staircase & french doors. This historic gem has been brought back to it's original glory. Large rooms for entertaining friends & family at holidays & birthdays. Imagine you & your family here growing together building memories for generations. This is a compound for a family to grow into and live their best life! Great walkable neighborhood has so many things to offer such as Tower Grove Park w/ its many festivals & sporting opportunities for the family. Tower Grove has many restaurants, coffee shops, churches, theaters... Are you looking for something special? Maybe a bed and breakfast this place fits the bill. Great makeshift rathskeller in the basement. Come take a look relax in the sunroom & have a glass of ice tea. Pictures R coming