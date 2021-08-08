5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,000

This executive level home just 4 miles from downtown located in the CWE. Gleaming hardwood floors, built in book cases, meticulously maintained, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets with pull out drawers, stainless appliances, ceramic tile floor, large breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Open floor plan features, formal living room, sitting room. dining room and powder room. Grand staircase leads up to 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bath plus separate sitting area. The master bath features double sink and an enclosed jacuzzi tub combo, you can enjoy listening to music or watching your favorite show. This home has over 5700 sq ft of living, including a 3rd floor bonus room with 1/2 bath, awesome views of the downtown skyline, tons of natural light can be used as art studio, rec/family room. Off the kitchen leads to an oversized deck, perfect for grilling, level fenced back yard sits on 3 lots and 2 car oversized garage. The average utilities are $165