There’s room for everyone in this 5 bed, 3.5 bath home featuring a gorgeous kitchen, fully updated bathrooms and two fireplaces. This all brick home welcomes you with new flooring, fresh paint and sun-filled windows. Entertain in the living room featuring a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and pocket doors leading to the family room with a second fireplace. The dining area opens to the gourmet kitchen complete with stone countertops, stainless appliances and white cabinetry. A large peninsula with seating and a powder room complete this level. All of the bedrooms are on the upper levels for added privacy and feature plush carpet, large closets and ceiling fans. The primary suite offers a private bath with a double vanity and custom tile shower. A full basement is perfect for all the extras. Entertain in the backyard complete with mature trees for additional shade and privacy. Convenient off-street parking spaces complete this home.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,000
