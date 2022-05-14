5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,900

Stunning 5 bed + 3 bath ranch with TONS of updates! New updated kitchen with breakfast bar, 42” cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash, lighting, & open shelving. Open concept floor plan w/ floor to ceiling shiplap electric fireplace in oversized vaulted living room that leads you in the breakfast room & outdoor space. Level fenced backyard w/ brand new pergola, playground, & concrete patio. Master suite includes coffered ceiling, large walk-in closet, master bath w/separate tub & shower. Updated full bath on main level w/ new tile flooring & vanity. Head down to the partially finished basement to find the 5th bedroom, rec room, wet bar w/built-in microwave & black stainless steel refrigerator, full bath w/heated flooring, & spacious storage room. Sprinkler system, alarm, central vac, heated garage, fresh paint & light fixtures throughout. Main floor updated laundry room. TVs in living, master, and basement stay. Open House Sunday, 5/15 from 12-2 PM.