Located in the desirable Compton Heights neighborhood, this stately home offers a lot of space - 4,158 ft, 5 bdrms, 2 full & 2 half bths. Stunning foyer, grand staircase, period millwork, preacher's bench & gorgeous stained glass. Gourmet kitchen with gas range/hood, 2 dishwashers, 2 wall ovens, trash compactor, center island, large refrigerator, coffee system, granite counters & floors, greenhouse window. Adjacent butlers pantry/prep room has custom cabinets, desk, prep sink & pass thru to the family rm/solarium. 1/2 bth is nearby. 2nd floor Master bedrm with fireplce & full bth. The front bedrm has adjacent rm used as a walk-in closet. The rear bedrm leads to the 2nd flr solarium, with circular stairs down to the patio. A 1/2 bth is nearby. 3rd flr has 2 more bedrms, full bth with heated flr, & a storage rm with built-ins. Zoned HVAC. 2 hot water on demand systems. Enjoy the rear patio, hot tub & waterfall with fish pond. 2-car parking pad. Clear municipal inspection. As-Is Sale.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.