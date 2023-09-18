SELLER OFFERING A 2% 1ST YEAR/1% 2ND YEAR INTEREST RATE BUYDOWN for buyer. New architectural details transform this 5 bedroom, 3 bath reno to a home of great stature. This early 20th century 3-story home is a complete reno featuring a spacious living room & formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen, screened-in porch overlooking the backyard, fully updated bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout & state of the art updated mechanicals. Entering the home, you are in the open living area w/ the original pocket door repurposed as a barn door to the first floor office. Finishing the first floor is a bedroom suite w/bath. The 2nd floor includes the primary bedroom w/ ensuite bath plus a walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms, a full bath & the laundry area complete the 2nd floor. The third floor is a blank palette that can be used a spacious 5th bedroom, family or game room. Convenient off-street parking spaces and a 2 car, air conditioned detached workshop/garage complete the property.