Check out this ONE OF A KIND SPECTACULAR Custom Built home, with SUPERB location. This BEAUTY provides over 3500+- sq ft of LUXURY LIVING, & is a MUST SEE! Step inside & fall in love with this open floorplan! Main floor features, formal dining & living rooms, half bath, hearth area, gas fireplaces, 10 ft ceilings, & so much more. Spectacular kitchen showcases all the bells and whistles, that any cook is sure to appreciate, such as SS appliances, 42' cabinets, granite, backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. Home includes tons of natural lighting throughout, with a bonus skylights, & glass sunroom guaranteed to brighten any day. Convenient second floor laundry, makes life just a little less stressful. Exquisite MS & Luxury bath with fireplace. Remainder bedrooms are ample in size & include walk in closets, and share the lavish hall bath. SPACIOUS Finished LL with full bath & additional bedroom make for the perfect entertaining space. Enormous backyard what a score!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $464,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both women fell in love with this season's Bachelor, Clayton Echard, of Eureka.
Freddie Freeman decided to chase every last dollar in free agency. So the Atlanta Braves made the hard decision to move on from him and trade for his replacement, Matt Olson. It's just business, Freddie.
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
Flaherty diagnosed with shoulder irritation in area where he's had a 'small' tear and pitched well despite it for years. Also: Reyes to miss at least two months.
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.
The father of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has threatened reporters for asking the question on so many minds: What happened to Cora Faith Walker?
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Marmol says team is running parallel plans, one with Flaherty ready as the season opens and one without: 'Hopefully, it’s not the one without him.'
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is Sen. Josh Hawley's latest target of attack in his bid to create a fund-raising public spectacle.
Gates, 50-40 in three seasons at Cleveland State, spent eight years as an assistant at Florida State. He's Mizzou's choice to replace Cuonzo Martin, pending approval from the UM System Board of Curators.