5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

Back on Market thru no fault of Seller - here's your 2nd chance! Amazing 3-story Victorian home on a TRIPLE lot in the sought-after Shaw Neighborhood! House features a unique layout that is not your typical 4-square. An all-brick addition on the main floor houses a large office (or 1st floor BR!) as well as a big, bright breakfast room that overlooks a huge side yard! Upstairs are 4 big bedrooms, including a large primary suite, and another full bath on the 3rd floor. The well-loved home is ready for cosmetic updates, but the systems are solid and the possibilities are incredible. The full bath and potential BR on the 1st floor are coveted conveniences for intergenerational living. The space also has a dedicated entrance, so it functions well as an office. In back is a brick, 2-car garage and a charming cobblestone patio. A wheelchair ramp between the garage and the house provides easy access to the back door. Large level lot is ideal for soccer, gardening, a pool, or all of the above!