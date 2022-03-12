5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,900

Check out this ONE OF A KIND SPECTACULAR Custom Built home, with SUPERB location. This BEAUTY provides over 3500+- sq ft of LUXURY LIVING, & is a MUST SEE! Step inside & fall in love with this open floorplan! Main floor features, formal dining & living rooms, half bath, hearth area, gas fireplaces, 10 ft ceilings, & so much more. Spectacular kitchen showcases all the bells and whistles, that any cook is sure to appreciate, such as SS appliances, 42' cabinets, granite, backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. Home includes tons of natural lighting throughout, with a bonus skylights, & glass sunroom guaranteed to brighten any day. Convenient second floor laundry, makes life just a little less stressful. Exquisite MS & Luxury bath with fireplace. Remainder bedrooms are ample in size & include walk in closets, and share the lavish hall bath. SPACIOUS Finished LL with full bath & additional bedroom make for the perfect entertaining space. Enormous backyard what a score!