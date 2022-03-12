 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,900

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,900

Check out this ONE OF A KIND SPECTACULAR Custom Built home, with SUPERB location. This BEAUTY provides over 3500+- sq ft of LUXURY LIVING, & is a MUST SEE! Step inside & fall in love with this open floorplan! Main floor features, formal dining & living rooms, half bath, hearth area, gas fireplaces, 10 ft ceilings, & so much more. Spectacular kitchen showcases all the bells and whistles, that any cook is sure to appreciate, such as SS appliances, 42' cabinets, granite, backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. Home includes tons of natural lighting throughout, with a bonus skylights, & glass sunroom guaranteed to brighten any day. Convenient second floor laundry, makes life just a little less stressful. Exquisite MS & Luxury bath with fireplace. Remainder bedrooms are ample in size & include walk in closets, and share the lavish hall bath. SPACIOUS Finished LL with full bath & additional bedroom make for the perfect entertaining space. Enormous backyard what a score!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News