Check out this ONE OF A KIND SPECTACULAR Custom Built home, with SUPERB location. This BEAUTY provides over 3500+- sq ft of LUXURY LIVING, & is a MUST SEE! Step inside & fall in love with this open floorplan! Main floor features, formal dining & living rooms, half bath, hearth area, gas fireplaces, 10 ft ceilings, & so much more. Spectacular kitchen showcases all the bells and whistles, that any cook is sure to appreciate, such as SS appliances, 42' cabinets, granite, backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. Home includes tons of natural lighting throughout, with a bonus skylights, & glass sunroom guaranteed to brighten any day. Convenient second floor laundry, makes life just a little less stressful. Exquisite MS & Luxury bath with fireplace. Remainder bedrooms are ample in size & include walk in closets, and share the lavish hall bath. SPACIOUS Finished LL with full bath & additional bedroom make for the perfect entertaining space. Enormous backyard what a score!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“All Things New” initiative will dramatically change the 178 parishes and 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Cora Faith Walker, of Ferguson, represented the city and other parts of north St. Louis County in the Missouri Legislature from 2017 to 2019, when she became policy director for County Executive Sam Page.
Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
KMOV (Channel 4) management told staff earlier this week that the station plans to relocate and is considering a location outside the city, sources said.
Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
Legalization supporters assert the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign would, if successful, give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales.
Martin, 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou, will not return for a sixth season.
Green Street's hotel and condo project follows a wave of construction worth at least a half-billion dollars in Clayton.
Righthander VerHagen, like Mikolas and Brooks, went abroad to reinvent himself as a pitcher and make a bid to return to the majors.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.