Why Build New when you can have all this? UPDATED 5 BDRM, 3.5 Bath 1.5 Story offers 2 Story Great Room, Open Floor Plan, Main Floor Master Bedroom, BRAND NEW Luxury Master Bath w/ Matte Black Finishes! Other Updates include New Architectural Roof '16, New HWH '19, All NEW Windows, New High Efficiency HVAC '21, New Flooring Throughout, New Light Fixtures, New Garage Doors & Openers '18, New Front Porch Stone Columns '21, Plantation Shutters on Most Windows! 5 1/4 Baseboards throughout! Newly Updated Kitchen, Slate GE Appliances! Gas Fireplace in Great Room! 3 Bedrooms and Updated Hall Bath Upstairs! Downstairs, the Walk-Out Custom Finished Lower Level offers endless entertaining opportunities with Recreation Room, 2nd Kitchen, 5th Bedroom & 3rd Full Bath. Retreat to your tropical paradise in the backyard with peaceful views of the wooded common ground and beautiful landscaping! Take a dip in the Hot Tub or a Swim in your 14x28 in-ground Saltwater pool! Owner/Agent! Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.
Bright lights, bigger sweep: Surging Cardinals thump Mets, 11-4, to increase lead for NL's second wild card
Arenado, Goldschmidt hit two of four solo homers as Cardinals get first sweep in Queens since 2001 and claim a 1 1/2-game lead on slipping Cincinnati.