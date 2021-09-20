5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000

Why Build New when you can have all this? UPDATED 5 BDRM, 3.5 Bath 1.5 Story offers 2 Story Great Room, Open Floor Plan, Main Floor Master Bedroom, BRAND NEW Luxury Master Bath w/ Matte Black Finishes! Other Updates include New Architectural Roof '16, New HWH '19, All NEW Windows, New High Efficiency HVAC '21, New Flooring Throughout, New Light Fixtures, New Garage Doors & Openers '18, New Front Porch Stone Columns '21, Plantation Shutters on Most Windows! 5 1/4 Baseboards throughout! Newly Updated Kitchen, Slate GE Appliances! Gas Fireplace in Great Room! 3 Bedrooms and Updated Hall Bath Upstairs! Downstairs, the Walk-Out Custom Finished Lower Level offers endless entertaining opportunities with Recreation Room, 2nd Kitchen, 5th Bedroom & 3rd Full Bath. Retreat to your tropical paradise in the backyard with peaceful views of the wooded common ground and beautiful landscaping! Take a dip in the Hot Tub or a Swim in your 14x28 in-ground Saltwater pool! Owner/Agent! Welcome Home!