 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $48,900

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $48,900

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!! HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" CONDITION WITH SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS, TREATMENT, OR RENOVATION TO THE PROPERTY. All offers are to be submitted on a SPECIAL SALES CONTRACT. APPT. THROUGH MLS. ON SUPRA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News