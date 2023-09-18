This impressive 1.5 story offers an open floor plan designed for entertaining. Boasting over 4300 sq. feet of living space & located in Lindbergh Schools. Foyer opens to a spacious office w/built ins & formal dining room. Vaulted Great Room features a gas fireplace, hardwood floors & opens to an all season room. Kitchen has 42" cabinetry, double pantry, ceramic tile & brkfst rm w/a Pella slider with built in blinds. It leads to a composite deck. M/F laundry w/storage. Master suite boasts a walk-in closet w/built ins & bath w/separate tub & shower. Second bedrm & hall bath complete the main floor. Upper level has a Loft area & 2 add'l bedrooms. Spacious W/O Lower Level has a Family room w/projector/screen to stay, rec area w/wet bar, 5th bedrm w/egress window, bonus room, & approx. 20x23 storage area. HVAC high efficiency Trane, plantation shutters, brick circular patio, 6-panel wood doors, Roof 11 years. HSA home warranty. Washer, dryer & kitchen refrigerator to stay. Don't miss out!