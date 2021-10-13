5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $495,000

You will absolutely adore this newly remodeled, two-story modernized home. This 5-bedroom, 3-full/2-half bathroom home with a 2-car oversized garage sits on a 17,302 square foot lot. This home has an open floor plan and is equipped with all new hardwood flooring on the main level, brand new carpet on the second level, as well as new flooring in the lower level. Throughout this home there are unique and original characteristics that make each space warm and inviting such as the bright airy kitchen, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, natural lighting and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Finished lower level with a large family room, bedroom with a full bath, bar area, double doors leading to the backyard and a room for office/storage space. The second floor comes with 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite with 3 large closets, a seating room and a full bath. Matured tree lined streets. Friendly neighborhood. Parkway school district. Minutes from Olive Boulevard.