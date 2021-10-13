You will absolutely adore this newly remodeled, two-story modernized home. This 5-bedroom, 3-full/2-half bathroom home with a 2-car oversized garage sits on a 17,302 square foot lot. This home has an open floor plan and is equipped with all new hardwood flooring on the main level, brand new carpet on the second level, as well as new flooring in the lower level. Throughout this home there are unique and original characteristics that make each space warm and inviting such as the bright airy kitchen, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, natural lighting and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Finished lower level with a large family room, bedroom with a full bath, bar area, double doors leading to the backyard and a room for office/storage space. The second floor comes with 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite with 3 large closets, a seating room and a full bath. Matured tree lined streets. Friendly neighborhood. Parkway school district. Minutes from Olive Boulevard.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.