5Bed/3Bath two story 1909 historical home located walking distance to Tower Grove Park, restaurants & shopping. Formerly a two family, this home was fashioned into a gorgeous single family home. Amazing property provides lovely mostly original wood millwork, arched doorways, pocket doors, 10 ft. ceilings, wheelchair friendly ramp, hard wood flooring, newer appliances, tankless water heater, 4 yr. old roof & zoned HVAC. Kitchen flaunts tray ceiling, custom cabinets w/crown, soft close drawers & some glass fronts, granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash, island w/storage & large sink w/disposal. Appliances include gas range/oven, electric oven & dishwasher. Upper Level Master Bedroom Suite & Master Bath suite shows dual sink vanity w/make up counter, bubble jet tub, ceramic tile & glass surround shower, gas fireplace, double walk-in Elfa closets & access to a three season Balcony. Backyard offers a private space for entertaining.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $498,500
