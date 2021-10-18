5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,000

Oakville Gem w/ POOL! The first impression is highlighted by majestic columns, 3-car garage, new concrete driveway & plush landscaping. The 2-story foyer, refinished wood floors, crown molding, built-in shelving & rot-iron spindled staircase add to the home's elegance. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining featuring a dining rm/office, living rm/play rm, large open great rm w/ gas FP, bay window & built-in speakers. The open custom kitchen & breakfast rm features 42" cabinets, Shirestone counters, SS appliances, pantry, island & another bay window. Upper level includes newer carpet, a huge master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, loft, & 3 extra bedrms-- 1 w/ a private bath. The w/o finished lower level showcases a rec rm, wet bar, full bath, bonus rm & access to the pool-side covered patio. The outdoor oasis backs to trees and is highlighted by an inground pool w/ brand new liner, fire pit area & a screened-in deck w/ balcony. Irrigation system, & NEWER: roof, windows & AC unit!