5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000

Laissez les bons temps rouler!! Est. 1885, this classic Soulard row house has been tastefully updated with all the modern conveniences while maintaining its traditional character. Entering the home, you will be blown away by the 2-story entry foyer. Bamboo flooring graces the Living & formal Dining rooms and flows into the Kitchen with SS appliances, solid surface counters, custom cabinetry and two islands, one with Butcher Block top. The second floor Owner's Suite is complete with Walk-in closet and full bath. Two more bedrooms and spa-like bath round out the second floor. The third floor has two more bedrooms, full bath, an entertainment room with wet bar & beverage cooler and walks out to a rooftop deck overlooking the neighborhood. We're not done yet. The finished lower-level has recreation room, fully equipped exercise room with equipment & laundry room. New HVAC system 2022. Passed St. Louis City Occupancy. Your Dream Home Awaits!