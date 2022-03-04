Laissez les bons temps rouler!! Est. 1885, this classic Soulard row house has been tastefully updated with all the modern conveniences while maintaining its traditional character. Entering the home, you will be blown away by the 2-story entry foyer. Bamboo flooring graces the Living & formal Dining rooms and flows into the Kitchen with SS appliances, solid surface counters, custom cabinetry and two islands, one with Butcher Block top. The second floor Owner's Suite is complete with Walk-in closet and full bath. Two more bedrooms and spa-like bath round out the second floor. The third floor has two more bedrooms, full bath, an entertainment room with wet bar & beverage cooler and walks out to a rooftop deck overlooking the neighborhood. We're not done yet. The finished lower-level has recreation room, fully equipped exercise room with equipment & laundry room. New HVAC system 2022. Passed St. Louis City Occupancy. Your Dream Home Awaits!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.