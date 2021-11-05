 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $519,999

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $519,999

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $519,999

This a Must See!!! Look at this Beautiful 2021 Newly Remodeled 5 bedroom 3 full & 1 half bath 3 story CWE gem: located on a private cul de sac gated street. Very eye catching foyer with in-wall electric (multi fire) fire place. Light filled Living/Dining with (2) mosaic stone accent walls to accompany (72inch) fireplace & flat screen ready. Gourmet Chefs kitchen w breakfast/island bar, 42 inch soft close cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Two Grand detailed staircases with decorative stone wall rising to 2nd flr. Has owner Master bedroom suite on 2nd flr. & Guest suite on 3rd flr. All bathrooms are updated! Bath on 3rd flr. has his/her vanity, luxurious jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Hard decision on which will be the master or guest suite. Brand new zoned Hvac, roof, windows, water heaters, doors, light fixtures plumbing, electric, Programmable LED switches. Walk out on a spacious deck then to a 4 car parking pad surround by wood privacy fence. "Will not last long"!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News