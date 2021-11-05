This a Must See!!! Look at this Beautiful 2021 Newly Remodeled 5 bedroom 3 full & 1 half bath 3 story CWE gem: located on a private cul de sac gated street. Very eye catching foyer with in-wall electric (multi fire) fire place. Light filled Living/Dining with (2) mosaic stone accent walls to accompany (72inch) fireplace & flat screen ready. Gourmet Chefs kitchen w breakfast/island bar, 42 inch soft close cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Two Grand detailed staircases with decorative stone wall rising to 2nd flr. Has owner Master bedroom suite on 2nd flr. & Guest suite on 3rd flr. All bathrooms are updated! Bath on 3rd flr. has his/her vanity, luxurious jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Hard decision on which will be the master or guest suite. Brand new zoned Hvac, roof, windows, water heaters, doors, light fixtures plumbing, electric, Programmable LED switches. Walk out on a spacious deck then to a 4 car parking pad surround by wood privacy fence. "Will not last long"!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $519,999
