Elegant home on a tree-lined street in desirable Des Peres. A+ rated Parkway Schools & easy access to Hwys. 270, 40 & 44. One of the larger models in the neighborhood; 5 bedrooms/3.5 baths. Remodeled (2017) features Craft-maid cabinets kitchen w/STUNNING Amish-made "Living edge" barnwood island & granite countertops, Upgraded appliances & 3 pantries. Fabulous hardwood flooring throughout the entire main level. Cozy family room w/gas fireplace opens to kitchen. Separate living & dining rooms are a plus. BIG BONUS, a Florida Room with large PICTURE windows off the kitchen & breakfast room that overlooks the “butterfly garden & bird oasis” which attaches to THE PHANTOM FOREST (MCD) CONSERVATION AREA. There is immediate access to the walking trails. Enjoy morning coffee or sunset with a glass of wine from your private patio..Large walk-out recreation room in lower level plus unfinished storage galore! Newer aggregate driveway w/rear entry garage & extra parking. This is a show-stopper!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
The president's State of the Union address included a pointed attack on defund-the-police advocates. Republicans cheered. Progressives didn't.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.