5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Elegant home on a tree-lined street in desirable Des Peres. A+ rated Parkway Schools & easy access to Hwys. 270, 40 & 44. One of the larger models in the neighborhood; 5 bedrooms/3.5 baths. Remodeled (2017) features Craft-maid cabinets kitchen w/STUNNING Amish-made "Living edge" barnwood island & granite countertops, Upgraded appliances & 3 pantries. Fabulous hardwood flooring throughout the entire main level. Cozy family room w/gas fireplace opens to kitchen. Separate living & dining rooms are a plus. BIG BONUS, a Florida Room with large PICTURE windows off the kitchen & breakfast room that overlooks the “butterfly garden & bird oasis” which attaches to THE PHANTOM FOREST (MCD) CONSERVATION AREA. There is immediate access to the walking trails. Enjoy morning coffee or sunset with a glass of wine from your private patio..Large walk-out recreation room in lower level plus unfinished storage galore! Newer aggregate driveway w/rear entry garage & extra parking. This is a show-stopper!