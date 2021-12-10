5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Welcome to your beautifully updated 5 bed 2.5 bath home in the HEART of the Central West End! Enjoy approximately 3900 square feet of finished living space including the finished walk-out lower level. Move right in to this turn-key stylishly home equipped with second floor laundry, master en suite with walk in closet, finished basement, gorgeous hardwood floors, private lush backyard and a 2-car garage. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and walkable to everything the CWE has to offer! Enjoy the view of the Saint Louis Basilica as you relax on your rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining and enjoying panoramic vistas.