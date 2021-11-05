Welcome to 2915 Russell Blvd! This architecturally significant turn-of the century home was built by a Beer Baron family and is as unique and special as they come! So many lovely features including hand painted ceilings on canvass, gorgeous original trim and millwork, hand carved mantels and staircases and one-of-a-kind 3 story turret with curved windows! This amazing home has a functional floor plan with large rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 fireplaces. Perfect en suite master on 3rd level has 2 large closets, 10 windows, zoned heating and cooling and large master bath! You will fall in love with the extraordinary character of this home featuring Zuber hand painted wallpaper and original signed Quezal chandeliers! Lovely European style kitchen has 6 burner gas stove with matching vent hood and double oven which leads to quaint and usable fenced backyard. Come see this amazing home today before it's SOLD!!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $529,000
