Charming 2-story home in the heart of Kirkwood has a fantastic open floor plan, and has been fully rehabbed and is waiting for its new owners! Sellers have added an additional bedroom upstairs and an en suite primary, in addition to all the wonderful new features to the home. New Kitchen, with all new appliances, quartz countertops, and shaker cabinets. New floors throughout the home. New main floor and 2nd floor bathrooms. New HVAC upstairs. New Windows throughout the home. Head to toe fresh paint. The basement has a laundry room, extra space for storage, and a fantastic area for hanging out in, with the newly carpeted floors and painted walls. There is a deck out back, great for those summer BBQs, fenced in backyard, and covered parking with extra parking spaces. So many great features! You will be thrilled with all the great things that this neighborhood has to offer! Walking paths, Kirkwood Park, the Community center, The Lions’ Amphitheater, and Walker Lake and more!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $540,000
