BANK HAS ASKED FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BUT WILL ACCEPT BACKUPS.This property is lender owned, is being sold "as is" and seller makes no representations or warranties. This large all brick house is situated on over an acre in the sought after Radcliffe Subdivision in Town and Country. This private lot is level and beautiful with mature trees and landscaping situated on a lovely, quiet street. The location is amazing right off of Clayton Road close to private and public schools, shopping, restaurants, multiple hospitals and highway access. In order to enter this house all buyers and agents must sign a hold harmless agreement and are requested to wear masks or other protective gear because of severe discoloration throughout house and poor conditions, including, but not limited to mold, mildew and other forms of discoloration, which could be a health risk. Amazing opportunity to rehab or tear down and rebuild new on a large, beautiful lot. Location, Location, Location!!