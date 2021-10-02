5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

Welcome to this stunning home that has an entirely ACCESSIBLE 1st floor! From the 6-car driveway, w/ no step/zero entry from the front door AND garage to the main level w/ open floorplan & main floor master suite w/ walk-in tub & sep. shower. The 2nd bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom. There are w/d hookups & a half bath off of the open kitchen w/ newer appliances, 42” cabinets, granite counters & large pantry. On the 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms & a full bath. The LL has been completely transformed to include a master suite w/ 2 egress windows & a spa quality bath featuring a large walk-in shower, dual person tub, heated floor & massive closet w/ sink & w/d hookups. Bonus sitting area can be used in several ways. Endless hot water w/ a booster system & hvac dampers, automatically controlled. Upgrades, attention to detail & pride in this home are noticeable! On a cul-de-sac conveniently located near Southfield Center. Low maintenance backyard w/ large side yard open to common ground.