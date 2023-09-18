Pride of ownership is evident in every detail of this Creve Coeur 5 bedroom,2.5 bath classic gem! The curb appeal is captivating with a meticulously landscaped yard and picture perfect front porch. Gleaming hardwood floors and a gorgeous center hallway great you as you enter this lovingly updated and meticulously maintained home. The classic,spacious colonial layout offers large rooms throughout the home, with multiple living spaces,including a fully finished basement that even has been sound proofed! The current owners have done the heavy lifting with an owner's suite addition,new windows,newer zoned HVAC and 65 gallon water heater,extensive landscaping, updated kitchen and bathrooms and so much more! The backyard is an oasis with a charming patio that opens to the gorgeous yard/expansive common ground. Enjoy the generous back entry garage that makes unloading groceries,kids or 4 legged friends a breeze! Rare to find a home so well appointed and maintained. Book your showing today!