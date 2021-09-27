 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $559,900

Spacious 3,575 SqFt full brick masonry ranch style home 2,460 SqFt finished walkout basement on approx. 7/10 acre lot. Big open living and entertaining spaces 32'x22' great room with a 16'x20' adjoining kitchen that leads into an inviting 300 sq.ft. sunroom. Carport, Pella windows, new roof, central vac, 2 hot water heaters, dual zone heating & cooling, 12 RES Kohler whole house generator backup, R-38 insulated ceiling, solid contractor built

