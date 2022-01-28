5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $560,000

This home just got ALL DRESSED UP for its date with its new owner/s! Located in TOP RATED Ladue Schools, with 5 bedrooms, and a half acre of flat ground, you won't find more value on the market today! Two separated, and very generously sized, living areas on the main floor provide plenty of room for everyone to enjoy their own space. Eat-in Kitchen, separate Dining Room or enjoy a very private al-fresca meal on the MEGA-SIZED SCREENED IN PORCH, overlooking the serene backyard view. The ensuite Primary Bedroom and four other bedrooms make up the 2nd floor sleeping quarters, and there's even a beautiful view from the Primary Suite french doors. Huge, flat yard for activities and outdoor festivities. This home is ready and waiting for you to move right in as quickly as you can. When should we look for you?!