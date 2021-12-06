5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $560,000

Just Listed! Open House Sunday 12/5 from 1:00-3:00. 7 The Knolls is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Over 1/2 acre lot, 2 story slab home, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Great location, Ladue Schools, walking distance to Spoede elementary. Large living room with separate formal dining room. Kitchen has a center isle bar with extra seating & an abundance of cabinets w/pullouts. The impressive great room has a wood burning fireplace & built in bookcases. Glass doors to a large, screened porch overlooking a huge, level, park like backyard. Upstairs you'll find wood floors in all 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom suite: full bath, large walk in closet plus glass doors to a balcony. 4 additional spacious bedrooms, and 2nd full bath. Main floor laundry/utility room has built in cabinetry, sink & ironing board. Small fenced area off the laundry room. Over sized garage with added storage room. Many updates: paint, 2020 new HVAC. Home doesn't have a basement. Seller is providing presale inspection.