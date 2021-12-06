Just Listed! Open House Sunday 12/5 from 1:00-3:00. 7 The Knolls is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Over 1/2 acre lot, 2 story slab home, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Great location, Ladue Schools, walking distance to Spoede elementary. Large living room with separate formal dining room. Kitchen has a center isle bar with extra seating & an abundance of cabinets w/pullouts. The impressive great room has a wood burning fireplace & built in bookcases. Glass doors to a large, screened porch overlooking a huge, level, park like backyard. Upstairs you'll find wood floors in all 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom suite: full bath, large walk in closet plus glass doors to a balcony. 4 additional spacious bedrooms, and 2nd full bath. Main floor laundry/utility room has built in cabinetry, sink & ironing board. Small fenced area off the laundry room. Over sized garage with added storage room. Many updates: paint, 2020 new HVAC. Home doesn't have a basement. Seller is providing presale inspection.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.