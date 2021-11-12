Beautiful 1.5 Story with numerous amenities situated on a gorgeous cul-de-sac lot backing to wooded common ground. The stunning two story vaulted great room has a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, wood floors, Custom Millwork and lots of windows. The kitchen is highlighted by 42 oak cabinets, with center island, planning desk and adjoins a cheerful breakfast room leading to a spacious deck. Main floor Master Suite with Private Bath and separate Shower/Soaking Tub. Main Floor Laundry. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one is a Jack and Jill bedroom with walk in closets. The lower is finish with a large entertaining with large windows , fireplace, patio and a wet bar. There is a office or bedroom in the lower level with a half bath. This home has a finish Three car garage with a serves door and a side walk that leads to the lower level. Bring your buyers and you will not be disappointed!!!!!!!!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000
