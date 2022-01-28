Fantastic opportunity in Glendale on the cul-de-sac of a highly desirable street. Large 2story home that has been lovingly owned and maintained by the same family since 1970. The home offers a spacious living room and separate formal dining room w/wood floors. The living room opens to a large family room w/beamed ceiling, gas fireplace w/brick hearth and surround and wood parquet floor. The adjoining kitchen and breakfast room offer more great space - the kitchen has wonderful counter/cabinet space and the breakfast room has a nice sized pantry. Off the kitchen is an oversized main floor laundry/mud room and access to the 2car rear entry garage. Upstairs finds a primary suite with en-suite bath, four additional bedrooms and two additional full baths. The finished lower level has great living space, bar and half bath. Outside there is a nice patio and great yard that sides to a neighborhood park. Some updates include insulated windows, sprinkler system, insulation, driveway, etc. Hurry!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $585,000
