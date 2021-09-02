 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Opportunity knocking! Awesome brick 3 story home in the West End neighborhood, just blocks away from the Delmar Loop! This is your chance to snap this one back into shape....endless possibilities here. Some electrical and plumbing work has begun. Don't wait on this one, call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News