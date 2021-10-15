Don't miss out!! A turn-key 6 year old home centrally located, and move-in ready. With over 4,100 square feet of living area, including a walk out finished lower level, this open floor plan residence is outfitted with wood floors, new paint, abundant natural light, and multiple living areas. A gourmet chef's kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and exhaust hood. An expansive deck provides seamless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining space. Also find a mudroom with built in cubbies. The 2nd level hosts a spacious owner's suite providing dual vanities, a separate tub and shower, and a room sized organized closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, family and laundry rooms also on the 2nd level. The Lower level is above grade, walk out and houses a 5th bedroom, full bath and an abundance of room for potential media, billiard or gaming areas. The yard is fully fenced and a 3-car garage completes the offering.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $595,000
