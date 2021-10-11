5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,000

This Resort like property offers a sprawling brick ranch home on approx. 2.2 acres! You will Enjoy the Inground Swimming pool and pool house that offers a screened sitting area, kitchen & separate dressing room! Relax in the hot tub right off of your Master Suite! Also included is 20x24 covered Lanai that will be perfect for hosting large parties and gatherings. This home is Perfectly situated for privacy with mature trees and a park like atmoshere. Enjoy 5 bedrooms (2 master suites), 4 full baths,vaulted ceilings, 42 inch white cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Gorgeous 27x15 living room with a wood burning fireplace. Wood floors, updated vinyl windows and more!The recently updated master suite offers a luxury bath and your own outside entrance to the private deck and hot tub! Second master suite/in-law quarters in the lower level plus tons of extra space just waiting for your finish. Very easy access to shopping and a short commute to downtown!!!