5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,000

Motivated seller. Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Spacious great room with high ceilings, plenty of natural light and open to the kitchen and dining area. Main floor master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, double sink bathroom with tub and shower. A half bathroom and spacious main floor laundry room with sop sink round out the first level. 3 large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom between 2 of the bedrooms and another full bath down the hall. 3 seasons room just off the kitchen that leads to the flat backyard. The walk-out basement is partially finished and comes complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, a family/rec room and a large room for storage. This home is in a great location within walking distance from Pioneer Park and some great dining options. TWO, 2 car garages!