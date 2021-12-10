Prepare yourself to be wowed by another Maplewood gut rehab by PRP Properties. From the second you walk in front door, you'll be blown away. Have gone back 10 years in the MLS, and there has not been a home this size, that has had a complete gut rehab to the studs. 2800 sq ft, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bath, 10’ ceilings on 1st floor & 9’ on 2nd floor. All new systems(electrical, HVAC, Plumbing) Master suite w/ his & hers walk-in closets and electric fireplace w/ original mantle. 1st floor laundry, upgraded chef’s kitchen and appliances, including 36" gas range with custom built range hood. 9’ island, exposed brick in dining room, new private driveway (widened so no longer shared driveway), newer 2 car detached garage & new privacy fence, First floor has large private office w/ french doors. Can be used as 5th/guest bedroom. Front porch opened back up and given refresh, and were able to keep the 2 stained glass windows and stained glass transom over the original handcrafted front door.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900
