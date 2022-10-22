5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900

Welcome to this Stunning Soulard home! Walkable to all of the wonderful amenities Soulard has to offer, this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is sure to be a real crowd pleaser! As you enter the front door you will be blown away by the open floor plan! Spacious dining room flows right into the kitchen featuring loads of cabinet space, center island, stainless appliances, and quartz countertops! The living room offers tons of natural light and gas shiplapped fireplace! Master Bedroom Suite is bright and airy boasting a large walk in closet and full bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower, and soaker tub! 3 additional guest rooms and full bathroom round off the upper level. The lower level features an additional living space with electric fireplace, wet bar with marble countertops, full bathroom, and 5th bedroom! The real jaw dropper to this home is the rooftop with stunning views of Downtown St. Louis and the Arch! 2 car attached garage and fenced yard! Buyer to verify all MLS data.