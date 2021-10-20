5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

Find your happiness in this lovely Victorian painted lady with a striking contemporary renovation, huge yard and carriage house. Double your fun in the open parlor and living room! Formal Dining with great flow. High tech top of the line kitchen with access to the party porch and lots of space to play. Updated baths. Two story master bedroom suite features 2 walk in closets and an office! Two large bedrooms, laundry room and a hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Through the backyard and down a brick pathway is a beautiful brick carriage house / 2 car garage with an amazing 1 bedroom apartment on the upper level! Unusually deep lot gives extra room to garden and run around. Steps from the park and in the heart of a magical historic neighborhood.