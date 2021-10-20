 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

Find your happiness in this lovely Victorian painted lady with a striking contemporary renovation, huge yard and carriage house. Double your fun in the open parlor and living room! Formal Dining with great flow. High tech top of the line kitchen with access to the party porch and lots of space to play. Updated baths. Two story master bedroom suite features 2 walk in closets and an office! Two large bedrooms, laundry room and a hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Through the backyard and down a brick pathway is a beautiful brick carriage house / 2 car garage with an amazing 1 bedroom apartment on the upper level! Unusually deep lot gives extra room to garden and run around. Steps from the park and in the heart of a magical historic neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News