Wow! This stunning & historic 3 story home sitting on a massive double lot in highly sought after Compton Heights has undergone some seriously impressive renovations you are going to LOVE! The fantastic open concept kitchen was completely gutted & redone. Everything is new: custom cabinetry, SS appliances, quartz counters, stylish tile backsplash, recessed lighting, pantry, light fixtures, & breakfast bar. The living room & dining room, accented by gorgeous hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, charming fireplaces, & amazing French doors, offer truly majestic spaces to entertain family & friends. 2nd floor has an utterly jaw-dropping main suite w/ luxurious en-suite bathroom, laundry, another full updated bathroom, & 2 additional bedrooms (1 bedroom being used as a walk-in closet, but can easily be converted back). 3rd floor has 2 additional large bedrooms. Updates here include: Flat Roof-2016, Front Roof-new, Fence-new, Oversized 2 car garage-new, Deck-new, 3rd Floor AC-new, & HVAC-2016
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $630,000
